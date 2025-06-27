The Stena Line Belfast Giants are set to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming 2025/26 season with a pre-season double-header against Norwegian EliteHockey Ligaen side, Stavanger Oilers.

The games, set to take place at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 August, will give fans their first chance to see the new-look Giants roster in action against one of Scandinavia’s top ice hockey teams.

The Oilers, based in the coastal city of Stavanger, are a well-established force in European ice hockey, having claimed multiple Norwegian championships, the most recent of which came in 2023.

The Stavanger Oilers are also regular participants in the Champions Hockey League (CHL), having featured seven times between 2014 and 2024.

The duo of fixtures is an opportunity for the Giants to fine-tune systems, build chemistry, and put the summer’s work into practice against high-quality opposition.

The double-header also offers new signings a chance to gel with teammates in front of a loud and proud home crowd, and returnees with a platform to set the tone for the season ahead.

Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re excited to get back to work, and bringing in such a quality club like Stavanger will give us great competition to help prepare us for what’s to come in the Champions Hockey League. Stavanger have won the Norwegian League nine times in the last 15 years, so they have a winning pedigree and will be a great challenge for us.”

With two proud clubs, elite-level talent, and a hunger to hit the ground running, this pre-season double-header promises to deliver all the intensity and drama of regular-season hockey.

Paul Higson, general manager of Stavanger Oilers, said: “The Belfast Giants have quickly established themselves as a formidable force in European hockey.

“Facing a team that has qualified for the CHL three times in the last four seasons is a tremendous challenge for us.

“We truly look forward to these two games, as the trip to Belfast is the highlight of our pre-season schedule. Not only will we compete against a strong opponent, but we’ll also have the chance to experience a vibrant city and explore the stunning north coast.”