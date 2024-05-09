Belfast Giants: Treble winning defenceman Bast is back in Belfast for next season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The signing fest for Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe is continuing apace as he builds his squad for next season.

Not happy with JJ Piccinich at the end of last week and then Scott Conway on May Day, and now coach Keefe has added to his blueline with the re-signing of 27-year-old defenceman Gabe Bast for the 2024/25 season.

Alberta-born Bast first joined the Belfast Giants ahead of the 2022/23 season, during which he recorded 74 total points in 72 games in all competitions, playing an integral role in the Giants’ treble-winning campaign.

Prior to his first stint in Belfast, Bast spent four-years at the University of North Dakota, where he made over 100 appearances for the Fighting Hawks.

Bast then went on to join Kuopio-based side KalPa in the Finnish Liiga for the 2021/22 season, before making the move to Northern Ireland the following season.

Keefe said: “I’m very happy to be working with Gabe again next season.

“He was one of the best defencemen in the Elite League two-years ago, and a massive reason for our treble success.”

Keefe concluded: “Not only is he dangerous offensively, but he takes pride in his game defensively, and does whatever it takes to win. We need that here in Belfast.”

After departing the Giants at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Bast returned to his native Red Deer, where he spent the 2023/24 season with North Central Senior Hockey League side, the Red Deer Rustlers.

In 13 regular season games, Bast contributed 16 points, helping the team to finish second in the South Division standings and to secure their place in the Division Finals.

Commenting on re-signing for the Belfast Giants, Gabe Bast said: “I am so excited to return to Belfast and get to work.

