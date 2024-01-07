Belfast Giants' trip to Cardiff Devils off 'due to heavy fog'
The Giants posted the following message across social media on Sunday afternoon: “Our away game today vs @cardiffdevils has been cancelled due to weather conditions for travel.”
The Cardiff club’s website included the following statement: “Due to heavy fog in Belfast, the flight for the Belfast Giants to Cardiff has been cancelled.
"Alternative options have been explored but they are either unlikely to fly or if the flight does depart, it would get them in too late to play the game at a reasonable time.”
The Devils added: “Your tickets for tonight will be valid for the re-scheduled game but at this time we do not know when the game will take place. Please do not email us asking for information at this time or asking for a refund, just wait for us to post the information tomorrow on our website and social media.”
On Saturday, the Giants’ first home game of the year’s Elite Ice Hockey League programme featured a loss to Fife Flyers by 4-3 across a shoot-out.
The SSE Arena contest in Belfast had the Giants up by 3-0 off a Ben Lake double and Jeff Baum finish.
However, the Flyers hit back with three unanswered goals to force overtime and the Scottish side ultimately secured shoot-out success.
Play returns to Belfast for the Giants across January 12/13 with a double-header in the Elite Ice Hockey League up against Nottingham Panthers.