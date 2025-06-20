Belfast Giants welcome back Conway and Goodwin for upcoming 2025/26 season

The Belfast Giants have confirmed that they have re-signed both forward Scott Conway and former captain David Goodwin for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Conway first joined the Giants ahead of the 2021/22 season and has since notched more than 210 appearances in all competitions across three seasons.

The prolific goal-scorer, who has recorded over 290 total points for the Giants, has won seven titles with the club – three Elite League titles, three Challenge Cups, and one Elite League Playoff title – and has established himself as a firm favourite among supporters.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re very pleased to have Scott back for the 2025/26 season.

The Belfast Giants have re-signed forward Scott Conway. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“He’s been a key part of our success in recent years, and his work ethic and leadership, on and off the ice, make him an invaluable asset to this team.

“Cons (Scott Conway) is a proven competitor and having him commit to another season is a big statement about where we’re headed and the standards we’re setting from the outset.”

After departing the Belfast Giants at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season, Conway signed with Slovakian side HK Dukla Trenčín for 2023/24 campaign, helping the three-time Slovakian champions reach the Extraliga playoffs.

After a successful season overseas, Conway made his much-anticipated return to The SSE Arena, Belfast before the 2024/25 season, during which he contributed 74 total points in 70 games in all competitions, including netting a crucial goal in the final league game of the season against the Nottingham Panthers, which saw the Giants crowned Elite League champions.

Conway also recorded more than a point per game in the 2024/25 Challenge Cup.

Commenting on re-signing for the Belfast Giants, Scott Conway said: “There’s no place I’d rather be. Belfast is a special city, and this organisation means a lot to me.

“From the moment I arrived, the fans have made me feel like one of their own.

“I’m proud to wear the Giants jersey and incredibly motivated to help bring more success to this club.

“We were pleased to win back two trophies last season, but it didn’t end the way we wanted, so the hunger and fire are there – we've got unfinished business for sure.”

Prior to turning professional, Conway had a successful NCAA career with Penn State University and Providence College between 2014 and 2019, making more than 150 combined appearances. Conway was also part of the Providence College roster that finished runner-up in the 2017 Friendship Four tournament in Belfast.

Meanwhile, the Giants have also confirmed the re-signing former captain David Goodwin.

Goodwin has played a major role in the club’s success since first joining in 2021. Known for his intelligence on the puck, relentless work ethic, and ability to make those around him better, Goodwin brings leadership and experience to a Giants side eager to sustain championship form.

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of David Goodwin. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Adam Keefe said: “Goody (David Goodwin) is a pro in every sense. He brings a calm, focused presence to the locker room and delivers in big moments. He’s played a huge role in our culture since arriving and continues to lead by example every day. We know what we’re getting with him – consistency, character, and a guy who does whatever it takes to win. I’m very pleased to have him back with us.”

Commenting on his return Goodwin said: “I’m really happy to be back in Belfast for another season. Every year I come back, it feels more and more like home.

“There’s something special about playing here – the fans, the city, the pride that comes with putting on that jersey.

“I’m excited about the group we’re building and the opportunity to fight for trophies again. I know what this club is capable of, and I want to be part of bringing more success to Belfast.”