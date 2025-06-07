Sunday's celebration of Adam Keefe and his Belfast Giants legacy will include a special jersey retirement ceremony at The SSE Arena alongside the star-studded player line-up taking to the ice in his honour.

Keefe arrived in Northern Ireland on a player contract in 2011, holding the captain's armband from the following year until his 2017 retirement.

His move from sporting the number 47 jersey to role as head coach sparked a thrilling era in Giants history.

The trophy haul with Keefe includes five Challenge Cup honours, four Elite League titles and one Elite League Playoff prize including a treble-winning 2022/23 campaign.

Adam Keefe celebrating treble success with the Belfast Giants in 2023. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

Keefe holds the title of most successful head coach ever for the Giants and Sunday's special night will help celebrate that impact on and off the ice.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means to me," said Keefe on news of his jersey retirement. "Belfast has become my home and the Giants have been my life for over a decade.

"To see my jersey raised to the rafters, in front of my family and friends and our incredible fans who have supported me all these years before my testimonial, will be truly humbling...I’m very honoured and proud.”

Keefe's contribution was highlighted by Steve Thornton, The Odyssey Trust sports director.

“Adam has given everything to this organisation – as a player, a captain, and now as the most successful head coach we’ve ever had," said Thornton. "His passion, resilience and unwavering commitment to the Giants are unmatched.

"Retiring his iconic number is one of the highest honours we can give and it’s thoroughly deserved.”

The Stena Line Belfast Giants testimonial night on Sunday will feature members of the 2024/25 squad - winners of the Challenge Cup and Elite League - alongside club legends, iconic names from the world of ice hockey and a number of special guests in a three-on-three tournament.

“It’s an incredible honour to receive a testimonial by the Belfast Giants," said Keefe following the announcement of plans. “The club, the fans and the city itself have been such a massive part of my life, on and off the ice...I’m proud to call Belfast my home.

“I’m truly humbled by this recognition and look forward to celebrating this special occasion with friends, family and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey here in Belfast.”

The roster announced in May was as follows: Adam Keefe, Sheldon Keefe, Brian Keefe, Jeff Mason, George Awada, Rob Stewart, Steve Thornton, Darryl Lloyd, Jon Pelle, Kevin Saurette, Robby Sandrock, Brandon Benedict, Steve Saviano, Chris Higgins, Blair Riley, Tyler Beskorowany, Kyle Baun, Dustin Johner, Matt Nickerson, Mike Richards, Mark Garside, Brad Bonello, Colin Shields, David Phillips, Stephen Murphy, Craig Peacock, Petr Čech, Matt Towe, Jeremy Rebek, Jonathan Boxill, Mark Cooper, David Goodwin, Ben Lake, Josh Roach, Gabe Bast, Jackson Whistle, Andrew Dickson, Ciaran Long, Mike Hoffman, Jason Bowen, Todd Kelman, Graeme Walton, Doug Clarkson, Curtis Huppe, Pete Russell, Corey Neilson, Shane Johnson and Owen Nolan.