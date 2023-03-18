“I am really looking forward to the two games,” he said. “Every time we have played against the Devils there have been excellent crowds and I expect that will be the same this weekend.”

He continued: “It's playoff hockey at this time of the season and you have to embrace that mentality. So I do really enjoy it when the Devils come to Belfast.”

Looking back to last weekend four point weekend against the Steelers and Manchester Storm, Beskorowany believes that those wins have set the Giants up well.

Belfast Giants' goalie Tyler Beskorowany during practice at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Darryl Armitage

“The morale was definitely high after beating both Sheffield and Manchester. It is always a big boost when we can beat Sheffield, especially in their own arena, and that's case this season too.

“Then when it came to Manchester we knew we had to go into their rink and dominate them.

“We did that and we got the win. Both the wins just so the level of hockey that this team is now playing at and hopefully we can continue that.”

Beskorowany says that the squad are pleased with were the are in the standing right now, sitting at the top of the EIHL with a five point lead over the Guildford Flames.

“We are obviously happy to be at the top of the EIHL but we can’t get complacent.

“There a other teams who would only be to happy to replace us at the top of the league, we need to stop that happening.

“We can’t get to comfortable, there are still a lot of games left to play and none of those top four teams seem to be losing right now.”

The Giants’ goalie added that big games like double-header against the Devils is the reason why players sign on.

He remarked: “These are the games you look forward to in the season, it is always fun to play the Devils, whether its at home or in Cardiff. And it’s even more the case when they are meaningful games like the two we have this weekend.”

Beskorowany says he won’t be taking the Devils lightly this weekend.

He said: “They are fighting for their lives as well this weekend. If the beat us this weekend then they still have hope in the title chase.

“We need to take care of business and make sure they return to Wales with no points.