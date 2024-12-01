“This truly unique tournament has once again demonstrated the power of ice hockey to unite communities and celebrate shared values.

Boston University won the seventh annual Friendship Four tournament at the SSE Arena in Belfast as two action-packed days of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ice hockey came to a dramatic close on Saturday.

In a thrilling finale, Boston came from behind to clinch a hard-fought 4-3 success against Notre Dame.

More than 20,000 spectators were in attendance across all four games in the tournament as four top North American college teams – the University of Notre Dame, Boston University, Harvard University, and Merrimack College – competed for the coveted Belpot Trophy at the home of the Belfast Giants.

With all games broadcasted live to North America via NESN, Boston University took on Merrimack College in the tournament’s opening game.

Despite a spirited comeback, a brace from Tristan Amonte and goals for Aiden Celebrini, Gavin McCarthy, Quinn Hutson, and Shane Lachance guided Boston to a comfortable 6-2 victory over the Warriors.

Notre Dame and Harvard took to the ice for the tournament’s second semi-final. Blake Biondi opened the scoring on Friday night, sparking a three-goal first-period lead for Notre Dame.

Second-period goals from Harvard’s Joe Miller and Cam Johnson were not enough to erase Notre Dame’s 3-0 deficit, as two further scores from Justin Janicke and Cole Knuble completed a 5-2 win for the men from Indiana.

Merrimack and Harvard had little time to dust themselves off as they went head-to-head in the third-place game play-off on Saturday afternoon.

A close-knit, back-and-forth game saw both sides go into the final period tied at 2-2, however, an early goal from Casey Severo and a classy finish by Cameron Johnson were enough to guide Harvard to a third-place finish.

In the finale, a hotly contested Championship game between Notre Dame and Boston University saw three goals in the opening period, with Kamil Bednarik giving the Terriers the lead, before a quick-fire double from Hunter Strand and Justin Janicke handed Notre Dame a 1-2 lead at the first break.

Notre Dame started the second period as they had finished the first as Biondi netted his second of the weekend to give Notre Dame a 1-3 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

Despite the scoreline, Boston battled hard and were rewarded for their efforts, with goals from Gavin McCarthy, Ryan Greene, and Shane Lachance overturning the two-goal deficit to seal a dramatic 4-3 win for the Terriers.

Martin McDowell, Chair of The Odyssey Trust, said: “Let me start off by congratulating Boston University on etching their place in the history books as winners of the 2024 Friendship Four.

“This truly unique tournament has once again demonstrated the power of ice hockey to unite communities and celebrate shared values.

“The Friendship Four not only brings world-class ice hockey to Belfast but also strengthens bonds between our city and academic institutions across the Atlantic.

“We’re incredibly proud of this event's role in promoting educational opportunities, international collaboration, and cultural exchange. A heartfelt thank you to all the teams, fans, and partners who made this year’s tournament such a tremendous success.”

Founded by The Odyssey Trust and held in Belfast since 2015, the Friendship Four is the first and only NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament to take place outside of North America.

The high-profile, cross-Atlantic tournament is designed to ‘promote education, social welfare, and community interaction’, building on the Sister Cities agreement between Belfast and Boston, which was signed a decade ago.