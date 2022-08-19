British duo secure two-way development deals with Giants

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The English side currently compete in Britain’s second-tier professional league, the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL), and will have first call on the duo’s services across the season.

Sean Norris is already in Belfast, taking part in the Giants’ training camp, ahead of this weekend’s pre-season games vs Cardiff, away and at home this weekend.

The 22-year-old forward from Ascot, Berkshire is no stranger to bringing the puck forward and scoring goals last season, securing a total of 68 total points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 43 games on the ice.

Following his initial stint here in Belfast, Norris will head back to Milton Keynes for pre-season games for MK Lightning, ahead of the upcoming 2022/23 season, beginning in September.

Right-winger, Bobby Chamberlain from Hull has also secured a similar two-way deal and may be called upon by the Giants throughout the 2022/23 season, adding further depth to the team’s British core.

The 27-year-old right-winger, has promising performance stats, having posted 36 goals and 42 assists in 43 games played last season with MKL.

Commenting on the announcement, head coach Adam Keefe said: “Investing in, and developing talent is incredibly important to this organisation, and that’s why we believe our two-way arrangement with Milton Keynes Lightning is a great step, and mutually beneficial in its contribution to adding further depth to the Giants’ British core.

“We will do all we can to continue to provide chances for talented new athletes to continually grow and improve alongside us, both on and off the ice. I look forward to seeing what these guys can produce on the ice this season when the opportunity arises.”

AIB Milton Keynes Lightening head coach, Tim Wallace said: “I’m pleased that we have been able to work with Adam Keefe to create opportunities both ways, for Mack Stewart with us and now for Sean Norris and Bobby Chamberlain to experience and grow in an Elite League environment.

“This news is a real testament to Norris and Chamberlain’s work ethic and professionalism, that they have been identified by the Giants as players they want to work with.”