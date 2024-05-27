Belfast Giants’ Cameron Pound. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

​Cameron Pound has confirmed his return to Belfast Giants with praise for the “best fans in the Elite League”.

​The 25-year-old defenceman is relishing the opportunity to build on a promising first campaign which featured 41 appearances across all competitions for the Giants.

“I am super excited to be coming back to Belfast for another season,” said Pound following the deal announcement. “I can’t wait to play in front of the best fans in the Elite League again and bring some silverware back this great city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Stena Line Belfast Giants, described Pound as “a great young player”.

“Cam is a great young player, who came to us highly recommended last season,” said Keefe. “He’s full of enthusiasm and passion, and his game definitely came on a lot last year.

"I’m looking forward to working with him again, helping to grow his knowledge and skillset throughout the season.”

The England-born Pound moved to the Giants during the midway point of the 2023/24 campaign, having spent three prior seasons on the books at Saint Mary’s University in Novia Scotia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped the Huskies squad to consecutive USports playoff appearances in North America.

Pound also counts time on the ice with Coventry Blaze under 16s and across Great Britain’s under 18s and under 20s plus four International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championships runs.