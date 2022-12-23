Neuls will wear the #39 teal jersey, and is set to arrive in town off the back of a most-recent stint in the Slovak Extraliga with Slovakian side, HC Presov earlier this season.

The Canadian 25-year-old has previous experience with the Seattle Thunderbirds where he played for four consecutive seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL), he also played college hockey with University of Saskatchewan in the Canadian USports league, where he skated with current Giants’ defenceman, #2 Sam Ruopp.

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast, Donovan Neuls said: “When I first heard that going to Belfast was a possibility – I was extremely excited.

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that Canadian centreman, Donovan Neuls has signed for the team in Belfast for the remainder of the 2022/23 season

“I know a few people who have played, and still play there – and have had nothing but great things to say about the organisation, the fans, and the city, too.

“I’ve never been to Ireland before, so I'm looking forward to arriving soon and seeing what it’s all about.”

Commenting on the signing, head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Donovan to the team.

“He’s a reliable centreman, who can play on both sides of the puck. He should be a nice shot of energy into our line-up.

“Donovan is another player coming out of the University of Saskatchewan, a school that has been very kind to us over the last few seasons.