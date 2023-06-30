Ciaran Long signs for fourth season with Belfast Giants

The 32-year-old’s flexibility was demonstrated during the treble-winning 2022/23 season, collecting 9 goals and 14 assists, featuring in 46 games, as well as routinely dropping back to the blue line to play a defensive-first game based on the needs of the team and dealing with injuries on the roster.

Long’s reliability, and ability to excel in multiple positions have proven him to be an asset to the Giants’ roster.

Since his arrival with the Giants in 2019/20, he played for EIHL (Elite Ice Hockey League) side Manchester Storm for a season cut short by the pandemic in 2020/21 before returning to Belfast for what was set to be a very successful pair of seasons.

Belfast Giants’ Ciaran Long celebrates scoring against the Fife Flyers with Mark Cooper during Wednesday nights Challenge Cup Final at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He has also represented Great Britain in the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championships in 2021/22.

“I am delighted to be returning to the Belfast Giants for another season,” said Long.

“Belfast is home to me now; I’m a married man and have bought my first home here in Northern Ireland. It makes a lot of sense for me to return to the Giants and continue doing what I love to do.

“Last season, we set the bar – it was incredible to achieve the treble for the first time. This season, I’m committed to giving my all on the ice.

“I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Teal Army and hopefully building upon last year’s successes.”

Speaking of the announcement, Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe said: “Ciaran is a well-rounded player who brings a strong work ethic and a competitive edge to every game.

"His ability to adapt to various positions and situations on the ice is hard to come by.”

Keefe continued: “In the locker room, Ciaran’s presence is felt. He is a true team player who knows how to have fun whilst getting the job done too.