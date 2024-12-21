Commanding Giants ‘fun’ watch for happy goalie Tom McCollum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast Giants netminder Tom McCollum says that he was pleased to see how well the team dominated in their midweek win against the Coventry Blaze.

“The only person to have had any complaints would have been myself, I would have liked to have had a few more shots on me,” he joked.

He added: “But when the team is playing that well, it is fun for a goalie to watch.

“Anyone who watched it, unless of course they were a Coventry fan, would have been pleased with that result. It was great to see the team play that well and dominate the game right from the start.”

Belfast Giants' netminder Tom McCollum. Picture: Press Eye

It was anticipated that the Blaze would take the game to the Giants, something that really didn't happen.

McCollum said: “There was a couple of times in the game when Coventry did have some good push.

“The biggest thing which was countering them was that our guys are just skating so well at present. We gave them very little time or space to do anything or create opportunities.

“When your team impose their well on the other team, they are going to struggle to get into a game, and that's what we did.”

When the pushback came from the Blaze the Giants were able to bounce back.

He said: “In the second period they did get some life back. The early goal in that period gave them some hope.

“Having said that, the team responded really well to that pushback.

“There have been times earlier in the season when something similar would have happened, and an early goal in the second would have caused us to slag a little.

“That didn't happen against Coventry, the guys took a second and processed the the goal, while it wasn't the start that we would have wanted, then next shift it was right back to work.