Commemorative puck unveiled to celebrate 25 seasons of the Belfast Giants

Today, on the anniversary of the Belfast Giants’ first home game on 2 December 2000, The Odyssey Trust has unveiled a commemorative sculpture to celebrate the organisation’s upcoming 25th anniversary year and the Giants’ 25th season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located at the main entrance of The SSE Arena, Belfast, the steel puck-shaped structure, which stands four metres tall, is prominently positioned to welcome ice hockey fans and concertgoers to the home of the Belfast Giants.

On one side, surrounding the puck’s perimeter, the motto “in the land of Giants, everyone is equal” features proudly as a nod to the club’s unofficial mantra of uniting the people and communities of Northern Ireland through sport and inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the reverse side of the puck, the words “they said it wouldn’t last”, acknowledge the resilience and lasting popularity of the club and ice hockey in Belfast a quarter of a century later.

Mike Lee, defenceman, Belfast Giants, Martin McDowell, chair, The Odyssey Trust, Joe Cassetti, forward, Belfast Giants, at the unveiling of the puck sculpture at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Philip Magowan

The structure not only symbolises the Giants’ achievements on and off the ice but also the unwavering support of the club’s passionate fanbase, reinforcing the special bond between the team and the city.

Over the course of 25 seasons, the Belfast Giants have played more than 1000 home and away games and welcomed millions of ice hockey spectators to The SSE Arena. Since their inception, the Giants have recorded many successes and accolades on the ice, having won a total of 16 championships since 2000, including becoming treble winners for the first time in the club’s history during the 2022/23 season.

Above and beyond their success on the ice, the Giants have established themselves as more than just an ice hockey team, advocating for many charitable causes, raising support and money through a display of dedication to causes beyond sport and using their platforms for good. In recent years, the team have also played a key role in raising awareness around Organ Donation and actively supporting the enactment of Dáithí’s Law, the new organ donation legislation in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin McDowell, chair of The Odyssey Trust, said: “This installation is not only a celebration of the Giants’ 25th season, but is the perfect way to kickstart The Odyssey Trust’s 25th anniversary year. Across the entirety of The Odyssey Trust, making a real, genuine, and long-lasting impact on the lives of people in Northern Ireland remains at the heart of everything we do, and for 25 years, our foundations have been firmly rooted within our local communities. Throughout 2025, we have an exciting series of celebratory events that will take place across Odyssey, honouring The Trust’s significant economic, social and societal impact as we look ahead to the future with a renewed sense of pride and purpose.”

Claire Cosgrave, associate director of experience, The Odyssey Trust, Mike Lee, defenceman, Belfast Giants, Martin McDowell, chair, The Odyssey Trust, Joe Cassetti, forward, Belfast Giants, Steve Thornton, group head of hockey and commercial, The Odyssey Trust, at the unveiling of the puck sculpture at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Philip Magowan

Comprised of The SSE Arena, the Stena Line Belfast Giants, W5 Science & Discovery Centre, and W5 LIFE, The Odyssey Trust is the charity that was established to oversee the investment in Northern Ireland’s Millennium project. The Odyssey Trust is committed to advancing public education and providing state-of-the-art facilities in the interests of social welfare and improved life opportunities for the people of Northern Ireland. Since 2000, The Odyssey Trust has hosted over 3,000 concerts and events, nearly 1,000 ice hockey games and issued over 12 million tickets for The SSE Arena. The trust has also witnessed over six million users of all ages to W5 and opened the state-of-the-art learning facility, W5 LIFE, in 2022, which has already delivered over 1,000 events, with ambitions to revolutionise learning.

Robert Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of The Odyssey Trust, commented: “Some said that ice hockey wouldn’t last in Belfast, but now, 25 seasons on, the Giants have had an extraordinary journey, marked by triumphs, challenges, and a permanent connection with our local communities.