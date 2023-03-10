Coventry Blaze dent Giants’ EIHL title hunt

With the final buzzer the Belfast Giants’ championship hopes came to a dramatic hold as they were defeated 1-3 by the visitors the Coventry Blaze, less than 24 hours earlier Belfast were in jubilant form had just beaten the beat the Blaze by a comfortable 5-1 scoreline.

Speaking on Saturday, Blaze coach Danny Stewart said: “We had been playing good hockey. We knew that coming into this building that you have to be at your best against the Giants with the way that they have been playing right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have depth and skill, you have to be ready to face that when you come into this arena.”

Stewart added: “By far, and I don’t mean any disrespect to any other team in this league, they are in my mind the best team in the league.

“Even if you are at your best that doesn't necessarily mean that you are going to win a hockey game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jumping ahead to Sunday evening Giants’ head coach was disappointed but he said: “That’s our fifth game in a week. You always use the cliché, no excuses, but when you are going into a busy schedule you worry about it as a coach.

“From the start I thought Coventry came out really strong as we had figured that they would. They proved to everybody why they are where they are in the standings.”

Belfast Giants' head coach Adam Keefe. Picture: Darryl Armitage