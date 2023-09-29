Curran signed by Belfast Giants after Barriga out for rest of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A statement from the club said: “Having signed from fellow Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) side, Dundee Stars in May 2023, 27-year-old Barriga suffered a significant injury, which will require surgery and side-line the forward for an extended period of time.

“Everyone at the Belfast Giants would like to wish Elijiah the very best of luck ahead of his surgery and throughout his recovery process.”

Shortly after the Barriga announcement the Giants confirmed that they had signed 28-year-old forward Johnny Curran for the 2023/24 season.

Having iced for teams in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, Niagara Falls-born Curran stared his career with the Niagara Falls Canucks, before playing over 130 games across four seasons with Niagara University between 2016 and 2019. Curran had his first taste of Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) action during the 2019/20 season, playing for 56 games and scoring 29 points for Coventry Blaze.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to bring Johnny to Belfast this season.

“His numbers speak for themselves, and he’s a proven goal-scorer with an impressive record.