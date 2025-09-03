Defenceman Karl Boudrias makes a welcome return to the Belfast Giants

Defenceman Karl Boudrias has been re-signed by the Belfast Giants for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

From Chateauguay in Quebec, the 25-year-old re-joins the Giants from ECHL’s Trois-Riviéres Lions. Boudrias made a strong impression during his first stint in Belfast, playing a key role throughout the 2024/25 season, recording five goals and five assists in 39 regular season games, along with a solid performance in the Challenge Cup-winning campaign.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Karl came in last year and proved himself to be a dependable defenceman, so we’re excited to bring him back to Belfast. He’s a great skater and competitor who has the ability to play forward as well as his natural role on defence, which is a great asset for the team.”

Before making the move to Belfast, Boudrias spent four seasons in the ECHL, icing for the Worcester Railers, South Carolina Stingrays, and Tulsa Oilers, notching 73 total points in 177 appearances, before signing with HC Nove Zamky in the Slovakian Tipos Extraliga.

Karl Boudrias commenting on his return to the Giants said: “I’m excited to be back in Belfast as I really enjoyed my first season. I love the winning culture of the Giants organisation, so I’m looking forward to building on what we started last year and hitting the ice in front of the fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast.”