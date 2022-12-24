Earlybird offer for playoffs tickets expires on 31 December

Discounted earlybird tickets are only available until 23.59 GMT on 31 December, after which tickets will be available at standard prices.

Earlybird prices - Weekend tickets (Valid from 1 November until 11.59pm on 31st December 2022):

Adult - £99 (As of 1 January: £109), concessions - £79 (As of 1 January: £89), Family: 2 Adults + 2 concessions - £338 (As of 1 January: £368).

Tickets are on sale directly through the Motorpoint Arena website.

Tickets are limited to a maximum of 12 per booking online.

For larger bookings, please email: [email protected] and someone will get back to you as soon as possible to confirm your booking, subject to availability.