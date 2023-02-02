Edgy shootout secures Belfast Giants valuable points against Sheffield Steelers

Last weekend’s double-header at the SSE Arena lived up to expectations but it was the Giants who secure the all important four points.

The corresponding fixtures last season saw the Giants and Steelers share the points, with 5-1 victory for the Giants and a 2-5 defeat. But this season the Giants have gone one better to take all the points on offer.

It was the second game which will stick in the memories of 6,500 fans who were in attendance at the SSE Arena that night.

As consequence of tempers boiling over at the end of the final five minutes of the last period in the first game the Steelers’ Brandon McNally was handed a one game suspension by the EHIL Department of Player Safety which put him out of the following night’s rematch between the two sides. It meant that he missed the second game against the Giants.

A statement from DOPS read: “On Friday night in Belfast, Sheffield Steelers forward Brandon McNally was assessed an instigator minor penalty, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct penalty (2 minor plus 5 major plus 20 game misconduct).”

Although not a game full of goals it was a superb performance by both the Giants and the Steelers. The final point had to be settled in an edgy shootout.

Ben Lake’s goal on the opening shot gave the Giants a lead they didn’t give up.

Belfast Giants’ Gabe Bast with Sheffield Steelers’ Matthew Greenfield during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Scott Conway made it 2-0 in round 3, and although Brendan Connolly finally beat Beskorowany in round 3, Brett Neumann’s miss in the fifth meant the Giants claimed the bonus point.

Speaking after the win against Sheffield on Saturday night a clearly delighted head coach Adam Keefe agreed that it was one of the best games of the season with two evenly match teams.

He said: “The whole weekend was a great advert for this league and hockey in the UK too. They were two real playoff games with two very good games.”

Reflecting on the shootout win Keefe continued: “We are obviously very happy that we came out on the winning side of it. I thought for the majority of the game we could have been ahead but then they had real push back especially in overtime.

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany saves Sheffield Steelers’ Marc-Olivier Vallerand’s penalty during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“In the third period Besko stood tall for us in goal and he kept us in the shootout by keeping out those shots.”

Keefe was full of praise for goalie Beskorowany, he said: “We have two very good goalies. The decision on who I put in is a very tough one for me.

“But it is also great to have great goalies that you can call upon. The decision to go with Besko tonight was the right one, you just have to look at the energy in that crowd.

“He has been in those big games before and so we thought that would bring out the best in him and it certainly did tonight.”

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany and Jeff Baum celebrate after defeating Sheffield Steelers in the penalty shootout during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Keefe does believe having two strong goalies will be an advantage for the Giants going into the home straight.

He remarked: “I hope that we will have that advantage being able to rotate Besko and Whis. That is the challenge going forward, who to put into goal.

“There are going to be tough decisions for me to make in the games ahead.

“If you look at elsewhere in the league, all the four teams who are in the hunt for the title have two goalies they can call on. It is about making the right calls.”

With three games left against league leaders the Guildford Flames, the Giants’ destiny the season remains firmly in their hands.

Keefe said: “Firstly, the guys are going to enjoy this weekend and they deserve that. I don't think we have seen a full complete weekend from the team like this season.

Belfast Giants’ Mark Cooper with Sheffield Steelers’ Matthew Greenfield during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“We played from start to finish this weekend. It shows that when we get to big games like these the guys are ready and the understand the significance of the situation.

“The challenge is to go ahead and doing it again next weekend. The team needs to find that consistency, not just against the teams who are in the running but all the other teams too. Every team is playing for something.”

Reflecting on what needs to be done against the Flames, Keefe said: “Their speed, the fact that they are very direct has been tough to manage. They are very fast and can get on top of you very quickly.

“The majority of games we have played against them and lost it was their goaltender McAdam who has been superb. These are a three key areas for the Flames.

“But I have to say, even the games that we lost to them I did like how we played.

“We know that we can play with the Flames but we do need to bring the intensity and effort that we brought this weekend into those games.”