EIHL will be a CHL challenger league next season
The Champions Hockey League Board have confirmed the Challenger League places for next season, with good news for the Belfast Giants.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read
The champions of the following national leagues will be invited: Denmark, France, Norway, Slovakia and United Kingdom.
With regards to the EIHL it stated: “Based on tradition, national champions in the EIHL are crowned after the regular season, not in the playoffs. Should the Guildford Flames become national champions, the CHL place will be allocated to the runners-up as Guildford do not meet the CHL’s requirements.”