News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
44 minutes ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
1 hour ago TikTok expected to be banned on government devices over data fears
2 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
2 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
2 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

EIHL will be a CHL challenger league next season

The Champions Hockey League Board have confirmed the Challenger League places for next season, with good news for the Belfast Giants.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read

The champions of the following national leagues will be invited: Denmark, France, Norway, Slovakia and United Kingdom.

With regards to the EIHL it stated: “Based on tradition, national champions in the EIHL are crowned after the regular season, not in the playoffs. Should the Guildford Flames become national champions, the CHL place will be allocated to the runners-up as Guildford do not meet the CHL’s requirements.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Champions Hockey League Board have confirmed the Challenger League places for next season, with good news for the Belfast Giants
The Champions Hockey League Board have confirmed the Challenger League places for next season, with good news for the Belfast Giants
The Champions Hockey League Board have confirmed the Challenger League places for next season, with good news for the Belfast Giants
EIHLNorwayUnited KingdomSlovakiaFrance