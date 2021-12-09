Fans can win Apple MacBook in shoot out competition

Belfast Giants player, Sam Ruopp (front) joins Catherine Smith, Matthew Nulty and Colm Hughes from RefreshedByUs to launch the new RefreshedByUs Shootout competition. At selected home games, two competitors will go head-to-head in the RefreshedByUs Shootout competition for the chance to win a top spec Apple MacBook as part of a fun new game night competition. Picture by William Cherry, PressEye

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have teamed up with RefreshedByUs for the 2021/22 season.

As part of the new partnership, one lucky Giants’ fan will have the chance to win a top spec Apple MacBook as part of a fun new game night competition.

At selected home games, two competitors will go head-to-head in the RefreshedByUs Shootout competition. Each contender will have 10 chances to shoot a puck into the Giants’ goal.

There’s a little catch though; instead of a goalie, they’ll have to contend with a custom boarded-up net, with just three holes at the bottom, requiring laser focus and an accurate shot to score.

The winner at the end of each night will go on to the grand finale at the end of the season, for the chance to win an Apple MacBook, courtesy of RefreshedByUs.

Based in Mallusk, Newtownabbey, RefreshedByUs offer a wide range of certified refurbished devices from desktop PCs to laptops, monitors and everything in between.

Offering significant discounts and the option to shop more sustainably.

Commenting on the initiative, Daniel Ely, RefreshedByUs said: “We’re proud to partner with the Belfast Giants this season. Supporting our local team is hugely exciting and our new RefreshedByUs Shootout competition promises to bring a fun new element to selected home games this season.”

Steve Thornton, head of hockey operations for the Belfast Giants said: “As an organisation we are always looking for ways that we can be more sustainable and we love the ethos of RefreshedByUs, which is a great local company offering high spec sustainable alternatives for IT tech.

“The new Shootout game night activation is a great example of how we work with our partners to showcase their services whilst making it fun and engaging for fans.”