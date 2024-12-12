First inductees into Belfast Giants Hall of Fame initiative officially unveiled

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have officially launched a brand-new Hall of Fame initiative at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The initiative will serve as a permanent tribute to honour key individuals who have made a giant impact on the club both on and off the ice since its formation in 2000.

Launched at the Giants’ home game against the Dundee Stars on Wednesday 11 December as part of the club's 25th-season celebrations, the Hall of Fame will serve as a new tradition that will see select individuals inducted each year at a special Belfast Giants home game in December.

As a centrepiece of this year’s celebrations, five individuals have been inducted into the Hall of Fame as the inaugural class of honourees.

The first group includes Bob Zeller and Albert Maasland; co-founders and former owners of the Belfast Giants, David Whistle; the first head coach for the club, Jason Bowen; former defenceman who signed in the club’s founding season, and Mark Morrison; former forward for the Belfast Giants.

These individuals, whose contributions have been pivotal in shaping the legacy and success of the club, were commemorated in a game night ceremony that allowed fans, old and new, to reflect on the club’s storied history 25 seasons on.

Speaking about the new initiative, Martin McDowell, chair of The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re proud to have introduced the Belfast Giants Hall of Fame as we celebrate our 25th season. This initiative honours the achievements and dedication of those who have defined our club’s legacy throughout the years, and that legacy extends far beyond what happens on the ice.

“Our first five inductees represent the spirit, resilience, and commitment that have shaped the Giants. Their contributions, both on and off the ice, have earned them this well-deserved recognition, and it’s a privilege to officially commemorate their impact in this way.”

David Whistle, an inaugural inductee of the Hall of Fame, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised in this way and to be part of the first ever Belfast Giants Hall of Fame class.

“The Giants organisation means a lot to me, and my family, with my start out as the team’s first ever head coach and, of course, my son Jackson’s professional ice hockey journey as a netminder with the team as well.

“I’ve made some amazing memories thanks to this club – both personally and professionally – and I’d like to thank everyone involved in granting me with this opportunity, it’s special to be celebrated in this way alongside some truly deserved electees.”

Find out more about the 2024/25 Hall of Fame inductees:

Bob Zeller

Bob Zeller is celebrated for his impactful role as one of the original co-founders and co-owners of the Belfast Giants. His strategic vision and commitment to the club’s growth were instrumental in establishing the Giants as a formidable force within UK ice hockey. Beyond ownership, Zeller’s dedication to fostering a sense of community around the team made him a beloved figure in the club’s history.

Albert Maasland

Albert Maasland played a pivotal role as a co-founder and co-owner within the Belfast Giants’ organisation. His passion for the sport and business acumen helped guide the club through its formative years, ensuring stability and success both on and off the ice. Maasland’s influence extended beyond the rink as he championed initiatives that deepened the team’s connection with its fanbase and the wider Belfast community.

David Whistle

David Whistle was the first-ever Head Coach of the Belfast Giants, leading the team between 2000 and 2003, during which the Giants clinched their first Superleague Championship in the 2001/02 season. Whistle’s visionary leadership and tactical expertise played a key role in the recruitment of several iconic players, undoubtedly laying a path for the club’s future success and achievements.

Jason Bowen

Jason Bowen was a key player for the Belfast Giants, icing over 260 times for the club. Bowen, who also made more than 70 appearances for the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers in the NHL, spent five seasons with the Giants between 2000 and 2006 and was appointed as one of the club’s alternate captains during the inaugural 2000/01 season.

Mark Morrison

