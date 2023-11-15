Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has been drafted in by the Belfast Giants as temporary emergency cover.

Following a legendary playing career in football where the Czech Republic international won four Premier League titles and five FA Cup crowns, the 42-year-old has transitioned into ice hockey and is currently Oxford City Stars’ shot stopper in NIHL South Division 1.

It won’t be the first time Cech has donned the famous teal as he was part of a Belfast Giants All-Stars roster earlier this year that took on Ukrainian side Dnipro Kherson in a match which raised over £65,000 for Ukrainian Hockey Dream – the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

“We’re very appreciative of the support of both the Oxford City Stars and Petr himself,” said Giants head coach Adam Keefe. “Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable.”