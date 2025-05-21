Full roster now confirmed for Adam Keefe testimonial early next month

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the full roster of players and coaches for Adam Keefe’s testimonial, which is set to take place at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Sunday 8 June 2025.

The highly anticipated one-night-only celebrate will commemorate the legacy of Adam Keefe – a true Giant in every sense – with a star-studded lineup of players taking to the ice in his honour.

Featuring members of the Belfast Giants 2024/25 Challenge Cup and Elite League-winning roster, club legends, iconic names from across the world of ice hockey, and special guests, including brother Sheldon Keefe – head coach of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils – the roster is a fitting reflection of Keefe’s immense impact on the club to date.

Bringing together past and present, the competitive three-on-three tournament will celebrate over a decade of commitment and leadership from Keefe, who has become one of the most influential figures in the history of the franchise.

Adam Keefe hoisting the Challenge Cup, Elite League trophy, and Elite League Playoff trophy after the Belfast Giants completed the 2022/23 treble. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Speaking ahead of the testimonial, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “It’s an incredible honour to receive a testimonial by the Belfast Giants.

“The club, the fans, and the city itself have been such a massive part of my life, on and off the ice, and I’m proud to call Belfast my home.

“I’m truly humbled by this recognition and look forward to celebrating this special occasion with friends, family, and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey here in Belfast.”

The testimonial will be a night of unforgettable moments, uniting players and fans in celebration of a career that has transcended trophies.

Adam Keefe celebrating with fans at The SSE Arena in 2016. Picture by Darren Kidd / Press Eye

The line-up includes names that span eras, with former captains, championship winners, and fan favourites set to return to the arena alongside some of the more recent members of the roster who continue to carry the torch under Keefe’s unfaltering leadership.

The event is not only a reflection of Keefe’s success, but also of the relationships he has built – a true testament to the respect he commands throughout the sport.

Tickets for Adam Keefe’s testimonial are on sale and available to purchase now. For more information or to secure your seat, click here.

