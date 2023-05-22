Phillips is no stranger to Belfast, having iced nearly 200 times for the Giants during four spells with the club between 2008 and 2015.

First joining in the 2008/09 season, Phillips went on to help the Giants claim the Challenge Cup and Knockout Cup in his debut season.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Stena Line Belfast Giants, said: “We’re thrilled that Davey has agreed to rejoin the Giants for the 2023/24 season. Having someone of Davey’s quality and experience join the roster is invaluable, and I don’t doubt that his knowledge and expertise will play a pivotal role in helping us to defend our titles over the coming season.”

The Belfast Giants have confirmed signing of GB international Davey Phillips from the Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Belfast Giants/Sheffield Steelers

Phillips has represented fellow Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) sides Coventry Blaze, Manchester Storm, and Sheffield Steelers across a stellar career to date.

Having been a member of Team GB since 2004, in May 2023, Phillips became just the sixth men’s Great Britain ice hockey player to win 100 senior caps – a milestone he reached at the 2023 IIHF World Championship Division I.

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Phillips said: “I am delighted to be returning to the Giants after eight seasons away. I have fond memories of my previous four seasons in Belfast, and I can’t wait to hit the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast in front of thousands of members of the Teal Army.”

In a career spanning over 20 years, Phillips has also taken to the ice for teams in the US, Australia, Denmark, and Hungary, including, Rockford IceHogs, Toledo Walleye, Chicago Wolves, Gwinnett Gladiators, Lake Erie Monsters, Adelaide Adrenaline, SønderjyskE, Dunaújvárosi Acélbikák.

The Giants have confirmed signing of GB international Davey Phillips from the Sheffield Steelers. He is pictured in action against former Giant Steve Saviano. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Fixture dates for CHL (Champions Hockey League) and domestic EIHL home games will be announced in the coming weeks.

