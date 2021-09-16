Giants first home games on sale this Friday

Belfast Giants' David Goodwin with Glasgow Clan's Liam Stenton during an Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

This initial release of tickets relates to home games at The SSE Arena, Belfast in October 2021 only. Whil the club awaits final guidance on the restrictions that will be in place for indoor sport in Northern Ireland from 1st October, tickets will be released to accommodate a reduced capacity audience of 3,500.

Commenting on the announcement, Adrian Doyle, Director of Experience Operations for The Odyssey Trust, owners of the Belfast Giants said: “If the continued easing of restrictions allows, we are confident that our planning – backed by our Covid entry requirements, risk assessments and our ventilation systems – will ensure the safe return of hockey fans to the Arena, at these capacities.”

It is the club’s intention that season ticket holders will be allocated their normal seats. Additional tickets will be available for general sale.

Standard terms and conditions apply. Covid entry requirements and additional measures are subject to change, pending updated government and health guidance.

Tickets will be available from 12 noon, Friday 17th September 2021 at SSEArenaBelfast.com or Ticketmaster.ie.

Entry requirements

To protect fans and staff, entry requirements are as follows. Ticket holders should be prepared to show one of the following, if requested by the venue team:

Proof of full vaccination - both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the event)

OR

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken no more than 48 hours prior to the event start time.

OR

Proof of natural Covid-19 antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event you are attending (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

Under 18s are not required to show their Covid-19 certification but the venue would still encourage children aged 11 and over to take a lateral flow test prior to the event, where possible.

A few more measures to fans and staff safe:

Due to Covid regulations, ticketholders must sit in your allocated seat. General access to Boomerang Corner will not be available until government guidance changes.

We ask that you sanitise your hands on arrival and regularly wash and sanitise your hands throughout your visit.

Face coverings should be worn on arrival and throughout your visit, unless you are eating/drinking, or exempt.

We’ll have enhanced cleaning before and after the visit and additional sanitisation during the event.

We ask that you are respectful of others around, and keep your distance from other people as you move through the venue.

Event stewards and security staff will be to hand to help manage queues and the movement of people through the Arena.

Contact details of customers will be retained for Track and Trace purposes.

Download your digital season ticket

A new digital season ticket will replace physical season tickets for 2021 and will allow us to ensure swift and safe entrance to the Arena during home games. Full details on how to access and download your digital season ticket are available on BelfastGiants.com Entrance will not be permitted to home games at The SSE Arena, Belfast without your digital season ticket.

Away fans