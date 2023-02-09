Giants' goalie Besko focused on more silverware this season

Speaking earlier this week to the News Letter, he says: “It really feels like a second home for us all. People have been great since we announced that we were coming back. It really feels like we never left.

“We have made plenty of friends here over the three years that I have played in Belfast. To get back in touch with them and to see familiar faces around the rink is great.”

Looking back to last summer’s announcement that Tyler had decided to hang up his skates, asked if he truly believed that was it, he says: “No I really did think that was it then. There comes a certain point in anyone's hockey career you have to think about the future and what is next.

Belfast Giants' Tyler Beskorowany and Sam Ruopp last season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“I was fortunate to land a pretty solid job back home with good pension, good benefits and pay. So it was a job that I really couldn’t turn down. So at that point in time, I really did think that that was it for my hockey career.”

Remarkably, explains Tyler, the decision to sign on again as Giants was something that happened pretty quickly and wasn't something planned over weeks or months, it was just a matter of days.

He explains: “The decision was really just days to be honest. I signed just before Christmas and it kinda just came out of the blue.

“Keefer reached out, he asked if I was willing to come back and if I would be interested. At that point I had played in a hockey tournament down in Toronto with Slater Doggett, so I had got the itch a little when I played.

Belfast Giants' Tyler Beskorowany before Sunday's Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff game against the Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He adds: “When Keefer told me what they were expecting of me and the timeline. I ask him to give me a day or two to figure out work and then everything just fell into place.

“Work were able to give me time off, my wife’s job have been very flexible and Austin’s daycare said that they will have him back when we return.

“I think within two or three days our decision had been made and we had signed to come back.”

Returning to the Giants with a four goalie setup was not something that phased Beskorowany.

He says: “Its a little different for sure. It was a little tough at first. But for me at this point it is all about the team. I was happy to be put into any situation which would help the team succeed.

“Whether we were running with a three or for goalie setup for the rest of the year I was okay with that.

“Admittedly things have happened [Peyton Jones exiting for the Panthers] but for me it was all about winning trophies again this season.

"That is what this move is all about, the team’s success is the most important thing. However I was able to do that I was happy to make that contribution.”

Beskorowany is delighted to have seen how well Jackson Whistle has been this season.

“Jackson puts in the work. It is good to see him get more recognition which is rightly deserves. Playing well hopefully will continue into the upcoming GB internationals too and he can get that starting job of Bowns.

“In relation to how we get on, we keep on pushing each other every day, keep pushing to be better. So he is playing really well and hopefully we can both keep going strong.

“You can definitely see the confidence in Jackson this season, its important for a goalie to have that confidence. If you play with confidence as a goalie it makes you hard to beat on any given night.”

Reflecting on the departure of Jones to the Panthers, Beskorowany paid tribute to a goalie that he believes has an excellent future ahead of him.

He says: “I haven't really spoken to him since he left but he must have seen a situation there were he would have got more ice time and more games what with the struggles that team has had this season and the expectations that they have.

“Jones is a pro and I saw that the first day when I showed up at the rink. He was the first one to welcome me back to the team.

“He is always in the gym, doing the important little things and more work. He is going to be fine, he is a competitor.

“It is tough to see him go to the Panthers but at the end of the day I wish him all the very best over there.”

After the double-header conceded that he’s expect some sleepless nights in the weeks ahead with the Giants two in form goalies.

“I hope that he will have to make those tough decisions in the weeks ahead. I think that is also a good thing. It gives us an advantageous edge.

“It is a different situation from what Keefer has had in the past. It will benefit the team I am sure of that.