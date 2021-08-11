Giants move was ‘no brainer’ for forward Cooper

Canadian forward Mark Cooper has signed for Stena Line Belfast Giants. Commenting on the signing, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: "Mark is a player we have been watching and speaking to for a few summers now about coming to Belfast." Picture: Belfast Giants

The 29-year-old has six years pro hockey under his belt and comes to Belfast following two years in South Carolina, playing for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL. Having notched up 12 goals and 16 assists in 46 games last season, he helped the club reach the play-offs and comes to Belfast hungry for championship success.

For Toronto born Cooper, the decision to sign for Belfast was a “no brainer”.

He explained: “I’ve heard Belfast is one of the premier spots to play in the Elite League, so that was an easy decision. I’ve heard great things about the league, that it’s continually trying to improve, so it was kind of a no brainer once the contract was sent to me.

“I’ve heard nothing but great things about how the organisation is run and how the people are treated.

“They’re treated as hockey players and as people so, I was extremely excited that it worked out and I could play for the Giants.”

Coopers hopes that experience that he has gained playing for the Stingrays in the ECHL will be of great benefit to the Giants.

He said: “It was a great learning experience, which hopefully I can bring to Belfast and win a championship there.

“At 6’2”, he’s a big guy and a hard-working power forward who plays the right way and goes to the net hard.

“He has an offensive touch around the net and fits the bill of the type of player and person we want here in Belfast. He competes hard and is a great teammate.”

Keefe added: “If we were to compare him to a past player, Kyle Baun would be a good comparison. We look forward to welcoming Mark to Belfast – the fans are going to love him.”