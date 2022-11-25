This time he is hoping that the Giants will be able to steal some points from under the noses of the Flames.

He said: “We still have two more trips to Guildford. This weekend's game is a big one for us. We have to go into their rink and steal those points.

“They came into our home ice earlier in the season and stole points, so its only right that we respond to that and take some points of them too, return the favour in you like.

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle during an EIHL game against the Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“They are sitting in first place at the top of the league, they are the team to bit right now, so it will be a big challenge to go into their rink and take those points.”

Whistle has been impressed with the lead that the Flames have built this season.

He said: “In the games we have played against them they have played really well. They have a fast team and that pace makes them very creative.

“I didn't play the first game against them but I did the second and I noticed that right from the start they were flying.

“Guildford is always a tough rink to play in, so we are looking for the challenge and opportunity to go in there.”

Then on Sunday the Giants travel to the Skydome in Coventry to play the Blaze.

In the last encounter the Giants rallied back from face defeat in the face to win 4-5, they previous night they had hammered Coventry 7-0 at the SSE.

But the Giants will be expecting pushback from the Blaze this coming weekend

Whistle said: “The Blaze will be ready to go against us for sure. They are a hard-working team and have built up a nice season since we last met.

“That double-header we had with them, at home and then away, was a weird one.

“In the game in Coventry the team rallied around and work hard to come back in that game.

“Again, Coventry are like Guildford in that they also have an old rink.

“Things can happen differently in rinks like that, so it can be a real mental battle.

“It is so important that when you go into that rink that you show up and are ready to play.”

Whistle is also delighted with the news that Lewis Hook is returning to Belfast after a stint playing in Austria.

Whistle remarked: “I haven't had a chance to see him yet but I think he has already arrived in the city and has been skating at the rink with some of the guys who are injured.

“I am looking forward to catching up with Hooky. He is a great addition to the team.

“He has solidified himself as a good third or fourth line power player.

“Added to that is the fact that he is a Brit which always helps with the roster on game nights.