Giants signing: Patrick Mullen is headed back to Belfast

Belfast Giants' Patrick Mullen with Sheffield Steelers' Aaron Brocklehurst in December 2019. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

His signature, which was secured on deadline day, can now be announced, as the Boston based player makes preparations to travel to Belfast.

Mullen’s initial spell in Belfast was cut short due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. He will return within the next few weeks looking to settle some unfinished business, and to bring depth to the roster in the final throes of the season, as the all-important League title race hots up.

Competition was rife for Mullen’s signature before his first spell in Belfast in 19/20. He returns to help the Giants’ D-corps for a thrilling title race, which shows no sign of slowing up.

Belfast Giants' Patrick Mullen with Guildford Flames' Travis Fullerton in February 2020. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Commenting on the announcement, Patrick Mullen said: “Getting another chance to skate out for the Belfast Giants is something I hoped I would happen, particularly with how the 2019/20 season was cut short. The team are having an amazing season – it’s been great to watch their success from afar and I’m ready to support them in any way I can.

“Everyone says it but Belfast is a very special place and I’m looking forward to getting back, seeing the guys I played with last time round, meeting the new guys and seeing the fans again. All eyes are on the championship at this point in the season and this is all about adding depth and providing support wherever I can.”

Steve Thornton, head of Hockey for the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re excited to bring Mulley back to Belfast for the end of the season. It’s tight at the top of the league table right now and every game counts.

“We have a fantastic team this season, who have fought their way to the top of the table but we have important season-defining games coming up and his return will be an important boost and insurance for the team for the remainder of the season.