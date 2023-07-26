Goalie Andrew Dickson back for thirteenth season with Belfast Giants

A beloved fan favourite, ‘Dicko’ finds himself among the longest tenured Giants in club history, with five Elite League championships, four Challenge Cups, and an Elite League Playoffs title to his name.

The upcoming 2023/24 season will mark Ballymoney native Dickson’s 13th with the Giants, having initially made his debut during the 2009/10 campaign.

When asked about embarking on another season with the Giants, Andrew Dickson said: “For me, the Giants are more than just a club. It’s a family. Having been here for well over a decade now, I have been fortunate to have made a lot of lifelong memories – meeting and playing with so many fantastic people, and I’m excited to get stuck into another season and help to defend our three titles that we worked so hard to secure last season.”

Belfast Giants’ Andrew Dickson celebrates winning the Challenge Cup. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Beginning his hockey journey playing in local inline leagues, Dickson spent time in the National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) – formerly the English National League, with the Invicta Dynamos, posting a .912 save percentage through 19 games played in the 2010/11 season, before becoming a Giant on a permanent basis.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Dicko is a key part of our locker room, and we’re very happy that he will be coming back for the 2023/24 season. Dicko’s work behind the scenes is incredible, always going above and beyond to ensure that the team is always in the best possible form heading into games. He is a glue guy.

“It goes without saying but Dicko has played an immeasurable role in the team’s success over the years – both on and off the ice, and it will be great to work with him again during the upcoming season.”

