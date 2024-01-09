The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of 2022/23 treble-winning captain David Goodwin for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

The news came hot the heels of a social media post that Quinn Preston had returned to North America for “personal reasons”.

Having iced over 170 times for the Giants between 2019 and 2023, the 31-year-old forward spent two seasons as captain in Belfast before making the move to Spanish side CH Jaca ahead of the 2023/24 season, notching an impressive 28 total points in 11 appearances.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We couldn’t be happier that David Goodwin will be returning to Belfast. He leads by example and embodies what it means to be a Giant.

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of former captain David Goodwin. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“Throughout his time in Belfast, he was always someone who stepped up and did what it took to win, and having people like that on your roster is invaluable. Goody is an out-and-out professional, and I look forward to working alongside him again.”

During his three spells with the Giants, Goodwin recorded 211 total points, including an outstanding 76 in 57 games during the treble-winning 2022/23 season. Goodwin returns to Belfast with a wealth of experience, having previously played for teams in North America, Finland, Sweden, and Poland in a professional career spanning over 350 games.

Commenting on his return to the Belfast Giants, David Goodwin said: “I’m really pleased to be coming back to Belfast for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

“It goes without saying, that I have a lot of incredible memories of my time with the Giants, and captaining the club to its first-ever treble last season is one of the proudest moments of my career to date.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to The SSE Arena, Belfast and skating out in front of the Giants’ supporters again.”