Great Britain pick up their first point at World finals

After an opening game 5-1 loss to the Czech Republic which saw Belfast Giant Ben Lake picked up his first goal of the tournament.

GB then produced a stunning comeback from three goals down to earn a point in an overtime loss to Norway.

With GB 3-0 behind after two periods the team truly had to rally.

Belfast Giants coach and Team GB assistant coach Adam Keefe

Sheffield Steelers’ Robert Dowd got GB on the board inside the final eight minutes, followed by ex-Nottingham Panther Brett Perlini making it a 2-3/game just just 30 seconds later.

Cardiff Devils Captain Mark Richardson tied the game at 56.09 to cap off of a three-goal spell in a little over three minutes for Pete Russell’s team.

That drama came after GB had missed a penalty shot 3.19 into period three. Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway was the lone shootout scorer for GB, who now have a point after two games played.

GB were beaten 6-0 by Sweden – who are ranked fifth in the world – in their third game finals

A five-goal first-period proved the difference, but GB can hold their heads up high for their performance in the second and third period and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet..

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle replaced a beleagured Ben Bowns in the GB net for the start of the second period. But Anton Bengtsson added Sweden’s sixth of the night at 53.09

GB assistant coach, Adam Keefe, said: “We weren’t focused from the start and that was our downfall. We weren’t dialled in.

“But we gave a better account of ourselves in the second and third period and got stronger as the game went on.

“We have to be dialled in from the start to have any success at this tournament.

“Jackson (Whistle) came in and did well and the boys stepped it up in-front of him.

“We now need to regroup and turn our attentions to the USA, which will be another tough game.”