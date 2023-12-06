Henrik Eriksson returns to the Belfast Giants as an injury replacement

Henrik Eriksson is returning to the Belfast Giants as an injury replacement for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

A member of the Giants’ 2022/23 treble-winning roster, the 27-year-old forward notched 11 total points in 18 games for the men in teal last season, before joining Oslo-based side Vålerengens Idrettsforening in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Prior to returning to Belfast, Eriksson also iced for EHC Winterthur in the Swiss League.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Bringing Hank back to Belfast in a time of need was a no brainer for me.Henrik played a pivotal role in last season’s successes and knows what it takes to win.

Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of Henrik Eriksson. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“He understands and fits with the culture that we have worked hard to create, so he’ll be a welcome addition to the roster. He is a pro and loves it here in Belfast. I have no doubt he’ll help.”

Eriksson is well-travelled in his hockey career to date, with an extensive suite of experience across varying countries and leagues. Starting off in his native Sweden between 2011 and 2017, Eriksson iced for reputable teams, including Södertälje SK J20 and Mora IK, before moving further afield to play in the likes of Austria and Italy.

Commenting on re-joining the Belfast Giants, Henrik Eriksson said: “I’m pleased to be coming back to Belfast. I have a lot of great memories from my time with the club last season, so when the opportunity to return came up, I jumped.

“The Elite League itself is a great league to be a part of, so I’m looking forward to pulling on a teal jersey again and helping the team as much as possible.”