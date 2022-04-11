The Belfast Giants' David Goodwin and Tyler Beskorowany in the cockpit of the plane as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Pictured with the Elite League Trophy are Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

In pictures: Champions Belfast Giants fly back into Northern Ireland

The Belfast Giants fly back into Northern Ireland earlier today to a delighted fans who met them at Belfast International Airport.

By Darryl Armitage
Monday, 11th April 2022, 6:44 pm

The Giants had been crowned Elite League champions last night after dramatic shootout against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena thanks to a superb penalty shot from Scott Conway.

The Giants added the Elite League cup to the Challenge Cup which they had won last month as the SSE Arena against the Cardiff Devils, and they have also secured their placed in the European Champions Hockey League (CHL), for the second time later this year.

1. Belfast Giants - Premier Sports Elite League champions

The Belfast Giants' captain David Goodwin and Tyler Beskorowany with the League Trophy as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Pictured with the Elite League Trophy are Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

