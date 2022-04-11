In pictures: Champions Belfast Giants fly back into Northern Ireland

The Giants had been crowned Elite League champions last night after dramatic shootout against the Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena thanks to a superb penalty shot from Scott Conway.
The Giants added the Elite League cup to the Challenge Cup which they had won last month as the SSE Arena against the Cardiff Devils, and they have also secured their placed in the European Champions Hockey League (CHL), for the second time later this year.
1. Belfast Giants - Premier Sports Elite League champions
The Belfast Giants' captain David Goodwin and Tyler Beskorowany with the League Trophy as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Pictured with the Elite League Trophy are Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
2. Belfast Giants - Premier Sports Elite League champions
The Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin and teammates with the League Trophy as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Pictured with the Elite League Trophy are Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
3. Belfast Giants - Premier Sports Elite League champions
The Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin and teammates with the League Trophy as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
4. Belfast Giants - Premier Sports Elite League champions
Belfast Giants Mark Cooper and Tyler Beskorowany with Dáithí’ Mac Gabhann as they arrive at Belfast International Airport today after being crowned Premier Sports Elite League champions after defeating Sheffield Steelers yesterday. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye