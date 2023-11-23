The injury hit Belfast Giants have announced a new signing to help bolster the squad ahead of what could be a tricky weekend with the team now sitting in ninth place in the EIHL.

The Giants confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Bobby MacIntyre for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Icing for sides in the United States, Canada, Norway, and Sweden, the Ontario-born forward has represented the likes of Mississauga Steelheads, Soo Greyhounds, Cleveland Monsters, Jacksonville IceMen, San Antonio Rampage, and Mora IK.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Bobby comes to us highly recommended by former Giants’ coach Doug Christiansen who worked with him in the ECHL. He has quick feet, can make plays, and plays the game with passion.

27-year-old Bobby MacIntyre has signed with the Belfast Giants for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Picture: Bildbyrån

“These are all the things we could use at the minute. He will be a welcome addition at a time when we are low on bodies. A shot of energy is exactly what we need at the moment.”

Most recently, MacIntyre spent the 2022/23 season with Frisk Asker in the Fjordkraft-ligaen – the highest Norwegian ice hockey league – where he registered 31 total points in 47 games, helping the multi-time league champions reach the playoffs.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Bobby MacIntyre said: “I’m very pleased to be joining up with the Giants for the rest of the season. The roster is full of incredibly talented guys, and I’m looking forward to getting down to work and skating out in front of the Giants’ fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast.”

