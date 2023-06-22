Garside, who first landed in Belfast ahead of the 2010/11 season, will embark on his 13th season with the Giants, having played over 670 games in all competitions for the club. The 34-year-old Scotsman has also represented Great Britain over 40 times across a decorated career – spanning over 15 years.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We couldn’t be happier that Mark will be returning for another season. Mark embodies what the Belfast Giants are all about, having been at the heart of the club for over a decade, and having someone of his calibre and experience on the roster is invaluable to say the least.

“Mark has had a stellar career to date and continues to play an integral part in the Giants’ success – both on and off the ice. I look forward to working with him again throughout the coming season.”

Belfast Giants’ Mark Garside with Cardiff Devils’ Sam Duggan during Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff Final at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Away from the ice, Garside is central to the Giants’ Healthy Lifestyle programme, which focuses on the importance of looking after both physical and mental wellbeing through maintaining a balanced diet, exercising regularly, getting sufficient sleep, and limiting stress to take steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

During the 2021/22 season, the programme reached over 1,800 primary school pupils from across Greater Belfast.

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Mark Garside said: “Re-signing for another season was a no brainer for me. Both the club and Belfast itself have been such huge parts of my life for well over a decade, and I can’t imagine playing anywhere else.

“There’s something incredibly special about the Giants, and I feel very fortunate to have been able to call Belfast home for so long. I can’t wait to get going again to defend our three titles throughout the 2023/24 season.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks – keep an eye on Belfast Giants’ website and social media channels for the latest news and signing announcements.