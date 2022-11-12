Speaking recently on the A View From The Bridge podcast, Keefe said: “Absolutely, its the talk that we had this afternoon after practice. I love the way that we have finished at home ahead of these games and the last stretch of games.

“I have even liked that way that we played against Guildford so far on the road. We could have been on the other end of the scoreboard.

“It reminds me of last year when two of the games were against Cardiff and we had started well against them but lost those games as well.”

He continued: “Certainly the roadtrips, it something to do with the Friendship Four that we are always away this time of year and availability of the rink.

“The last six or seven years we have been away, I find that this roadtrip can make or break your season.

“It can also set you up for success. I find that we really do become a hockey team throughout roadtrips like this.

“There is no complaining and no excuses, these are business trips and we will get the job done.

“It's a great opportunity to get away from all the distractions which are home and we get to focus on our game, get the job done and come home.”

Reflecting on the Giants' overall performance so far this season Keefe said: “It has been a different year for us, what with the Champions League and how we started the season.

“I was aware that there might be an energy drain coming off the CHL games and into the Challenge Cup, there is a different level of excitement between the two. I was happy to get out of those games with the effort and results from the team.

“More recently, I have noticed that some things have started to click for us structurally. If we do find another level of scoring that we will be in control of a lot of games.

“We certainly saw that against Glasgow and Cardiff. I like the way that the guys are competing and how they have bought in so far.

“I am really happy for them all, I am asking them to work real hard and to stay focused for eight months, night in and night out, its not that easy.

“I understand that having played the game myself. But to squeeze the best of our everybody can be difficult, so I am happy for the guys when it does work out for them.

“I think we are on the right path for sure but we do need to stay consistent as its a long year and we haven't done anything yet.”

