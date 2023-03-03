Neuls enjoys second-goal delight as he finds back of the net

Neuls said: “Sometimes there are no words that come to mind when you win a cup but it feels really good.

“I know that I have just arrived in Belfast late on the season but it feels really special to have won this cup with this group of guys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back on the game Neuls said: “Like all games there were waves of dominance from both ourselves and Fife.

Belfast Giants' Donovan Neuls. Picture: Darryl Armitage

“It was nice to get a couple of goals early but they pushed back against us and pinched a couple themselves. We stuck to our game-plan.

“Any time we scored right after they had scored it took the momentum away from Fife, it gave it back to us and we pushed on in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you can score a minute or two minutes after them you get that advantage back.”

Neuls added: “It was no fluke that Fife made it to the final. They have a tough team to play against. They deserved to be here and they put up a good fight.”

The goal he scored was his first in front of the SSE fans and it came hot on the heels of his debut goal last weekend against the Glasgow Clan. It’s different scoring here in Belfast in front of home fans than it was in Glasgow, that’s for sure.

“It was awesome to find that back of the net and I have enjoyed every moment of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad