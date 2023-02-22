As with 2022, additional seating in the East Stand means a full bowl for the event which sees defending champions Giants take on Fife Flyers on 1 March.

The Flyers will be backed by some 600 fans for their first-ever Elite League final. A small number of tickets were returned by the Flyers and put back on general sale on Tuesday, but by Wednesday they'd all been bought.

A crowd of 7,319 saw the Giants beat Cardiff Devils 3-2 in overtime last season to take the trophy.

Belfast Giants' coach Adam Keefe celebrate winning the Challenge Cup last season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye