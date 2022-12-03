News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Panthers appoint new head coach

Corey Neilson has been announced as head coach of the Nottingham Panthers until the end of the season.

By Darryl Armitage
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 46-year-old has spent the past four seasons coaching in some of the top leagues in Europe, winning the DEL2 coach of the year in 2018-19.

Neilson has a proud association with the Panthers, winning two trophies as a player before creating a dynasty after taking up the role as coach in 2008.

Hide Ad

Neilson said: “The call to come back to Nottingham was strong. I am looking forward to the challenge.

Most Popular

“I have been watching Panthers as a fan from afar for five years now, doing my stuff in different countries and trying to improve myself.

“I saw that Panthers were struggling a little bit and I wanted to be part of that solution. I want things to be better. I love the Nottingham Panthers, I always have - ever since I walked through the door. I think this is a great opportunity to take some positive strides.”

Hide Ad
Corey Neilson
PanthersNottingham PanthersEuropeNottingham