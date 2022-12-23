Road wins important ahead of Christmas games, says Ben Lake

Reflecting on the recent slump, Lake said: “We have had a little downturn recently so the wins have helped.

“Everyone in the locker room believes in the team. I don't think anyone's spirits had been totally destroyed because of the slump. We knew that the turn would come, we just had to stick with it and play our brand of hockey.

“It was important to get back to what has made us the premier hockey teams in the league, which is having the best defensive team in the league.

“This last weekend we did a good job at limiting opportunities and we capitalised on ours.”

He added: “Those two buildings [Manchester and Coventry] can be tricky going into, with their small ice surfaces. We knew it was important to play a simple game.

“We had to get pucks out and in and get behind their defences. Get those dirty goals when they came our way and crash a few in.”

Lake is looking forward a little downtime on Christmas Day before the festive schedule kicks in.

Belfast Giants' man of the match Ben Lake at Saturday nights Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by Photo by Darren Kidd/Presseye

He said: “First we have a game against Fife on Thursday night. We want to finish on a high tomorrow against Fife ahead of Christmas. Getting those two points will be so important.

