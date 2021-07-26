Scott Conway and Cam Knight join Belfast Giants roster for 2021-22
The Stena Line Belfast Giants have bolstered their roster with the signings of Scott Conway and Cam Knight for the forthcoming 2021/22 season.
Signing for the Belfast Giants means a return much closer to home for forward Scott Conway. Born in Basingstoke, England, the UK native moved to Canada with his dad, aged 12 to further his hockey career.
No stranger to Belfast, Conway was the only British player in the 2017 Friendship Four tournament, when he played for Providence College alongside recent Giants signing, Jeff Baum.
He also got a chance to train under Giants coach, Adam Keefe, when he competed for Team GB last year.
Joint top scorer for GB in 2020, picking up three points (tying with Dallas Ehrhardt), Conway was named Player of the Tournament by the GB Supporters Club. He joins the Giants after playing last season with Allen Americans in the ECHL.
Defenceman Cam Knight made his professional debut with the Fort Wayne Komets at the end of the 2018-19 season, before moving on to the Tulsa Oilers for 2019-20. Prior to going pro, he played college hockey at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
The 26-year-old from North Reading, Massachusetts was in talks with Giants head coach Adam Keefe last year ahead of the ill-fated 2020-21 season.
When the Elite League was forced to cancel last season, Knight made his European debut with Esbjerg Energy in Demark. Now, he will be wearing teal in Belfast alongside returning D-Men, Mark Garside and Kevin Raine and rookie, Jeff Baum.
Texan Baum is a common thread between both of the Giants’ latest signings, having played college hockey with both Conway and Knight; Conway at Providence in 2017-18 and Knight in 2014-15 at the Wichita Falls Wildcats.
Commenting on the announcement, Keefe said: “We’re excited to sign Scott Conway and Cam Knight for the forthcoming season. These are two impressive young players that we have been watching with interest for some time now and who we believe will add further energy and ambition to our growing roster.”