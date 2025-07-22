Smith becomes Belfast Giants first new forward for 2025/26 season
The 28-year-old posted 30 points (13 goals and 17 assists) in 26 regular season games last year with Selber Wölfe.
Prior to his time in Europe, the Virginia native spent four seasons with the Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL, tallying 131 points across 227 games.
A right-shot forward who can play both centre and wing, Smith is recognised for his reliable two-way play, strong skating, and ability to chip in at both ends of the ice.
His experience in both North American and European leagues makes him a well-rounded addition to the Giants’ forward group.
Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Ryan skates well for a bigger guy, he uses his size, and he isn’t afraid to be physical. He’s coming off some really offensively successful seasons in North America and Germany, and we’re excited to add him to our line-up.”
Smith is expected to add depth and flexibility to the Giants’ forward unit, capable of playing up and down the line-up as needed.
His combination of experience and work ethic aligns well with the team’s approach heading into the new season.
Commenting on joining the Giants, Ryan Smith said: “I’m excited for the opportunity to play in Belfast. I’ve heard nothing but great things about the organisation, the fans, and the atmosphere at The SSE Arena.
“I’m looking forward to getting over, meeting the team, and playing my part in what will hopefully be a successful year.”
