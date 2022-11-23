“I love getting to play against Brandon,” he said. “Last year when I got to play against my dad when he was with the Panthers, the family WhatsApp was very busy, and it was the same going into these games too.

“The biggest thing for myself with games like last weekend was that I didn't give Brandon any chances to score otherwise I would never live it down.

“It is always exciting to play against him and we both enjoy those games”

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle and Mark Garside with Cardiff Devils’ Trevor Cox during an EIHL game at the SSE Arena, Belfast Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He added: “We had a chance to catch up after the games for a bit, so it was nice to see him.

“We don't get the chance to see each other to much during the season.

“There is not always a tonne of time to catch up but there is a enough time.”

Whistle is philosophical when it comes to the recent injury worries of the Giants.

He said: “That stuff happens now and again to a team, you can't help injuries when they happen. But it is how you react to those situations is what matter.

“You have to keep in mind that two points are two points, they don't care how many players you have out.

“It's about being able to deal with that adversity when guys are injured. Right now we have a few guys out but we hope to see some of them returning soon.”

He concluded: “At least we know that if it happens again we have the resolve to cope with it.”

He was obviously pleased with his recent performances against the Steelers.

He said: “From a personal standpoint, I think the weekend was a good one.

“I always enjoy going into Sheffield. I like the challenges they throw up. Coming out with the Sunday night win was a job well done.”

He added: “Getting to play back to back games has allowed me to get into a groove. Things are going pretty well for me at the moment and I just want to keep that going.”

Reflecting on the November roadtrips Whistle said: “Trips like these that really form the character of a team.

“I know that the Giants' schedule in November and availability at the SSE means that they are generally on the road during that month.

“We seem to play a lot of away games. It something that I don't mind at all. In fact I like the challenge of getting away to play.