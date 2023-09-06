News you can trust since 1737
Stena Line announces Belfast Giants title sponsorship for 12th year in a row

Swedish owned ferry company, Stena Line has renewed its hugely successful partnership with current EIHL champions, the Belfast Giants by entering into a 12th year as title sponsors.
By Staff Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 10:37 BST- 2 min read
The new two-year deal, which comes as the Stena Line Belfast Giants launched their pre-season schedule with a match against Cardiff Devils, aims to build upon a remarkable period of success for both parties.

Having won seven Elite League titles, three Elite League Playoff titles, five Challenge Cups, and became treble champions for the first time in the club’s history, it’s been an all-conquering spell for the Belfast Giants since the club’s inception in 2000.

Stena Line travel commercial manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said the company is thrilled to extend its long-running sponsorship with the Stena Line Belfast Giants for another two years.

Head Coach Adam Keefe and Netminder Tyler Beskorowany of Stena Line Belfast Giants, with Stena Line employees Sean McKenna and Gillian RafterHead Coach Adam Keefe and Netminder Tyler Beskorowany of Stena Line Belfast Giants, with Stena Line employees Sean McKenna and Gillian Rafter
She said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Giants over the years and a joy to watch the team become one of the most successful in Northern Europe.

“On behalf of Stena Line, I would like to wish the Belfast Giants the best of luck for the season ahead, I’m sure it will be another memorable one for the fans and of course we will be with you every step of the way."

This support was echoed by Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at The Odyssey Trust, who said: “Being crowned treble champions in the 2022/23 season was one of the biggest accomplishments in the club’s history, and something we will be forever proud of.

“As we look ahead to a new season, where defending our three titles is the goal, we have very much set our sights on continuing our trajectory – continuing to make our fans and city proud.

“Without a doubt, our success wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of title sponsor, Stena Line. For over a decade, we have enjoyed a hugely successful partnership, and I look forward to sharing even more success in the future.”

