Tedesco: CHL playoffs is key target for Belfast Giants

Scoring the winner, with four seconds left in overtime, in an important game against Red Bull Salzburg is something Belfast Giants’ forward Daniel Tedesco won’t forget soon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Recollecting the goal he said: “I just remember getting the puck in the neutral and then hearing the crowd go really loud.

“I thought, this is our last chance and I started skating up the middle. I saw Preston to my right and slid the puck to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I knew right away that he was going to give it back, so I was ready for it. Then I went back hand and put it in the net.”

Belfast Giants’ Daniel Tedesco scoring the winning overtime goal against Red Bull Salzburg during Tuesday’s CHL game at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Tedesco admits when a game stretches on without any goals it does sometimes feel like your side isn’t going to find that back of the net that game.

He explained: “When you get that late in the game, you do think that you are never going to score that night, but when it goes to overtime anyone can win.”

Tedesco agrees that the Giants squad are showing great character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The team is definitely starting to show a lot of character. Coach said after the game that games like these normally happen in the middle of the year. But we are getting them early on.

“We know that it’s not going to get any easier, so we need to keep on pushing through.”

Making the last 16 in CHL remains very much the goal but the Giants will be focused first on the games against the Fife Flyers this weekend.

“To make it to the next round in the CHL is the goal that we have been set,” said Tedesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have two more games before that against Fife, before we can turn our focus on the game against Dynamo Pardubice.