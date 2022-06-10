Tenacious Ben Lake returns to Belfast for third season

Lake, a Calgary-born British duel national, made his move to Belfast from the Coventry Blaze in 2019-20, and returned to The SSE Arena with a vengeance last season after a campaign cut short by Covid restrictions.

The skilful winger went on to contribute 20 goals and 29 assists, good for 49 total points in 62 games played in 2021/22, as the Giants battled their way to a memorable EIHL League and Challenge Cup double.

Lake has also stamped his place as a mainstay on Pete Russell’s senior men’s Team GB squad, facing off against the highest ranked nations in the world throughout the team’s last four international campaigns.

Belfast Giants' Ben Lake who has signed up for a third season in Belfast. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

His performance at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championships in Tampere, Finland did not go unnoticed with a highlight reel breakaway goal.

Commenting on the news, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “We’re excited to welcome Ben back for the 2022/2023 season. His tenacious style of play is an asset that cannot be understated going into the league and CHL competitions.

“Ben has proven how well-rounded he is as a goal scorer, playmaker, and aggressor when needed. He’s the type of player you love to have on your team and would hate to play against, so we’re looking forward to having him back in teal.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ben Lake said: “I’m excited to return to Belfast off the back of a double trophy winning season. As an organisation, the Giants are in it to win every championship going and I’m proud to be part of that.

Belfast Giants' Ben Lake with Sheffield Steelers' Tommaso Traversa during an EIHL game last season in Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“I feel confident that we have another stellar season ahead, beginning with the CHL and then moving on to defend our league and Challenge Cup titles. I’m looking forward to seeing the Teal Army back at The SSE Arena in full force this September.”

The Belfast Giants re-signed forward/defenseman and fellow UK National Ciaran Long last week, and further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Season tickets for the 2022/23 season are on sale now.