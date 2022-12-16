‘There can be no shortcuts to success,’ says Giants' captain David Goodwin

He said: “It's about re-committing each day. It's important that we have a good routine and habits.

“The only way to get out of the rut that we found ourselves in was to keep on working.

“There are no shortcuts to success, its hard work and thankfully we have put in some good practices last week which set ourselves up for success the past weekend.”

He added the whole squad are pleased to be back in the win column.

He said: “Dundee have always given us trouble. There were superb performances from Will Cullen and Ben Lake, they were two guys who really stepped up in a crucial time.

“It was massive to get that win, it was so important not only for our confidence but also our mental state which will help us get out of the slump that we are in.

“But we are all very happy to be back in the win column.”

Belfast Giants' David Goodwin celebrates scoring his penalty in the penalty shootout during last season's Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff game against Coventry Blaze at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

Reflecting on the new players coming into the Giants line-up Goodwin said: “It will be great to get some new faces in.

“We will be bringing in some great players and we are looking forward to seeing what they can add to the squad.”

Added to this getting players like Mark Cooper, Sam Ruopp and David Gilbert back from injuries is also a boost that the Giants were long overdue.

