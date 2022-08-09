Tributes to ‘Mr Belfast’ Jim Gillespie after former Belfast Giants owner passes away

Known by the team, the organisation and its fanbase as ‘Mr Belfast’, Gillespie was ultimately responsible for the world-famous sports franchise the Giants has grown to become today.

Having grown up in Belfast, he built his life and career in Houston, Texas.

In 2002/3, at the demise of the then Superleague, the Giants were on the brink of collapse until Gillespie stepped in to save the franchise.

Former Belfast Giants owner Jim Gillespie.

Under his ownership during the 10 years that followed, the Giants won two EIHL League Titles, two playoff titles, a Knock-Out Cup and a Challenge Cup, developing a large and loyal fanbase that has helped grow the game to become the largest indoor spectator sport in Northern Ireland.

He was made Honorary Life President of Belfast Giants in 2012 in recognition of his outstanding contribution to ice hockey in the city and was inducted into the British Ice Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013.

In honour of his commitment to the team and the development of the sport of ice hockey in Northern Ireland, there is a special seat installed on the bridge overlooking the Giants’ home ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast, with a plaque bearing his name.

Robert Fitzpatrick, CEO, The Odyssey Trust said: “Jim Gillespie was a giant of a man in every sense of the word. Without his generosity, vision and passion for this team, the Belfast Giants could not possibly have survived, never mind go on to become the global success story it is today. Our sincere sympathy and thanks go out to Jim’s wife Mitzi, their children, and the wider Gillespie family circle..”

Odyssey Trust chairman Martin McDowell added: “Jim Gillespie was a Giant among men. His selfless gift to this team and this city paved the way for the growth and development of a sports franchise that has had significant and far-reaching impacts across Belfast and beyond.

“His loss will be felt by his Giants family here in Belfast and around the world.”

Steve Thornton, Head of Hockey Operations, The Belfast Giants said Mr Gillespie was “one of the nicest guys you could ever meet”.

“I had the privilege of coaching the Belfast Giants during Jim’s tenure; he was one of the nicest guys you could meet.

“If it were not for his kindness and commitment to this city and team, the Giants simply would not be here today, and ice hockey would not be the mainstream professional sport it has grown to become in Northern Ireland.

“He knew that this sport had the potential to unite people here, and our commitment to making a difference to local communities lives on today,” added Thorrton.

“It’s fitting that his niece Laura is helping to continue that vital work today, driving our outreach with schools and community groups, which is a true testament to his legacy.”