Two-way centre Jake Gaudet signs with Belfast Giants for 2025/26 season

Forward Jake Gaudet has been confirmed as the Belfast Giants latest signing for the 2025/26 season as the rosters continues to take shape.

The 29-year-old Canadian arrives in Belfast from the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, where he spent the majority of the 2024/25 season. A versatile, left-shot forward, Gaudet brings a strong two-way game, size, and playmaking ability to the Giants’ forward group.

Before turning pro, Gaudet played NCAA Division I hockey with the University of Massachusetts (UMass), where he captained the team during its historic run to the 2021 NCAA National Championship. In addition to icing for the Cleveland Monsters, Gaudet also spent time with the Kalamazoo Wings, Cincinnati Cyclones, and Providence Bruins between 2021 and 2025.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Jake is a solid two-way centre who has remained in the American Hockey League because of it. He skates well, has a strong hockey IQ, and can play in all situations. He will be a great addition to our roster.”

Known for his work ethic and responsible play at both ends of the ice, Gaudet is expected to add depth and versatility to the Giants’ forward lines, with the ability to contribute offensively and take on key defensive assignments.

Speaking about the move to Belfast, Jake Gaudet said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Giants. I’ve heard great things about the club, the fanbase, and the atmosphere in Belfast. It’s an exciting opportunity for me, and I’m ready to work hard and do whatever I can to help the team be successful this season.”

Meanwhile, long-serving netminder Andrew Dickson will return for the 2025/26 season.

From Ballymoney, Dickson has become a true stalwart of the Giants, with over 15 years of service to the club.

Having first joined the Giants in 2009, Dickson has since become a fan favourite and one of the most recognisable and respected figures in the locker room.

His dedication, professionalism, and passion for the badge have earned him legendary status in Belfast and across the Elite League.

Now preparing for his fifteenth season in Teal, Dickson continues to be a key presence both on and off the ice.

While his role has evolved over the years, his reliability in net and unwavering commitment to the team have remained constants throughout his career.

Andrew Dickson is returning for his fifteenth season with the Belfast Giants. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Keefe said: “Dicko (Andrew Dickson) is the heartbeat of this club. He’s a consummate professional who shows up every day ready to work, ready to support his teammates, and ready to represent the organisation with pride.

“Whether he’s on the ice or in the room, his presence means a lot to the players, the staff, and the fans. He’s a true Giant in every sense of the word.”

Off the ice, Dickson is a respected figure within the locker room - known for his humility, work ethic, and deep understanding of what it means to be a Belfast Giant.

His presence brings continuity and connection, linking past and present teams through his long-standing commitment to the club.